Travel News: Sentosa’s Siloso Beach makes list of top 100 beaches in the world

SINGAPORE – Siloso Beach, one of three beaches on Sentosa Island, has caught the eye of a global panel of travel experts and influencers to earn a spot on a list of the world’s top 100 beaches.

Organised by BeachAtlas, a London-based start-up specialising in world beaches, the Golden Beach Award 2024 debuts as a list curated with a set of unique criteria.

“What motivated us to create the Golden Beach Award was that, typically, other magazines zero in on the world’s best beaches based on their visual allure – mostly powdery sands and clear blue waters,” says Mr Davor Pavic, chief executive and co-founder of BeachAtlas.

“We wanted to go beyond the conventional and embrace a richer tapestry of what makes a beach truly remarkable.”

The criteria also included equity and inclusion, local culture and community, natural diversity, cultural significance, and party and lifestyle offerings.

The selection process began with an algorithm shortlisting beaches from around the world based on the criteria, and was further narrowed down by a group of 42 travel experts and influencers, many of whom are bloggers and photographers.