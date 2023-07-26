Sentosa adds new attractions – beach clubs, entertainment precinct run by Shangri-La

SINGAPORE - A new entertainment precinct by the Shangri-La Group and three new beach clubs have joined the slew of attractions on Sentosa, as the island destination’s revitalisation continues apace.

The Palawan @ Sentosa, which opened on Wednesday, is the Shangri-La Group’s first standalone lifestyle and entertainment precinct in the world.

It comprises eight leisure experiences, such as a three-level electric go-kart circuit called HyperDrive and an 18-hole mini golf course.

Spanning 183,000 sq ft along Palawan Beach, The Palawan will also have two new beach clubs.

Splash Tribe is a family-oriented beach club with a sandcastle-themed wet play zone and an infinity pool. The other, called +Twelve, has 12 cabanas with private plunge pools and a main pool with a swim-up bar.