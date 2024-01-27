In Quest Of: Okinawa’s style of living long and slow

OKINAWA – Ten minutes into a conversation with Mr Kansei Arashiro, it becomes clear that purple sweet potato is not solely responsible for the energetic farmer reaching the ripe old age of 86.

He tells us about the joy of farming, chuckling about how he turns his vegetables into art by twisting them into vaguely humanoid shapes.

“I do it for fun,” he says in Japanese to our media group.

“Are you vegetarian?” someone asks him, hoping to hear about the merits of a plant-based diet.

“I eat a lot of vegetables, yes,” he replies, then quickly adds: “But I also eat everything. We should all have fun and be happy.”

The real secret to the octogenarian’s longevity, it seems, is sheer joy, coupled with a strong sense of community and an active lifestyle.

The agricultural expert wakes up at 6am every day, cycles to his mini farm from his home nearby, and takes afternoon naps. He also spends time interacting with aged neighbours and friends in Ogimi village in Okinawa, Japan.