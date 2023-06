GRAZ, Austria – For those who love exploring a country’s cuisine with lashings of picturesque scenery and architecture, Graz will tick all the boxes.

Austria’s second-largest city after Vienna, Graz is a multi-hyphenate. It is the capital of the south-eastern Styria region, which is known as “Austria’s kitchen garden” for its bountiful fresh produce. It is also a vibrant university town with more than 50,000 students and was named the European Capital of Culture in 2003.