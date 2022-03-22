Exploring Australia: Up on a cable-car roof amid mountains, oyster feast and good times everywhere

QR check-ins are required only for nightclubs, strip clubs and music festivals with more than 1,000 people. Singing and dancing are permitted at all venues.

However, I noticed that many service staff at eateries were still masked. Australians are generally compliant with Covid-19 restrictions and law-abiding. Photojournalist Gin Tay and I felt at home and were often told we were among the first international visitors to return.

Vaccination rates are high. According to the NSW government, 94.5 per cent of the people aged 16 and above have taken two doses.

For Covid-19 information in NSW, go to its Ministry of Health website.

Where to stay

Many new hotels have sprung up, including:

Kimpton Margot Sydney

The new luxury hotel was once the premises of the Sydney Water Head Office, a 1939 Art Deco complex with striking Scagliola pillars.

The marbly pink pillars glam up the lobby, which has also kept the 1930s romantic aura. "Heritage with a modern edge" sums it up.

Whimsical wall art adorn guest rooms and I love the personal touches - a couple of limes on a tiny board, ready to zest my glass of water after a flight.

Chill at the 5pm Social Hour with complimentary drinks that vary daily and may star boutique Australian wines. Borrow a Lekker bicycle to explore the city.

Chef Luke Mangan's modern Australian restaurant, Luke's Kitchen, is in the lobby. I relish creamy kingfish dressed with tender purple shiso, dashi, miso and Nashi pear. It is Japan on a plate with Australian verve.

Info: Kimpton Margot's website

Kyah Boutique Hotel

Nestled in the Blue Mountains is a Palm Springs-inspired hotel that also hints at Old Hollywood glamour.

A fresh-air retreat, it sits in bohemian mountain village Blackheath. Dotted with cool cafes, Blackheath is also a bushwalking base.

Originally a no-frills motel, Kyah now has stylishly decked-out rooms. Mine is furnished in an autumnal palette of olive and rust.

The in-house restaurant is the hyperlocal garden-to-plate Blaq (a stylised abbreviation of Blackheath) helmed by cool young chef Mate Herceg.

Info: Kyah's website

A By Adina Sydney

The lobby sits high up in the new 22-storey architecturally forward hotel that somehow induces deep calm, but also exudes indulgence.

I love the two-bedroom double-bathroom suite, with a kitchenette and designer amenities, that I share with my colleague. The Sydney skyline and the light pouring in through floor-to-ceiling windows are energising for a work trip.

It feels like a hip sky villa, with dynamically changing scenes of Sydney far below.

Dean & Nancy On 22, where we have breakfast and, later, playful cocktails, is perfect for lingering at any hour.

Info: A By Adina's website