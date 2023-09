HOKKAIDO – Hokkaido is a treasure trove of good food. Here are four pilgrimage-worthy epicurean delights for your next trip.

No visit to Hokkaido is complete without a crab (kani in Japanese) feast. Commonly found here are the hairy crabs (also known as horsehair crabs), which are available year-round, the seasonal king crab and kelp crab (hanasaki crab).