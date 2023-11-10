Patek Philippe releases limited-edition minute repeater with alarm to celebrate Philippe Stern’s 85th birthday

SINGAPORE – Patek Philippe has released a limited-edition timepiece, the Minute Repeater Alarm Reference 1938P-001, to celebrate the 85th birthday of Mr Philippe Stern, the honorary president of the company.

Limited to just 30 pieces, the exclusive watch – which combines a minute repeater with a unique alarm function – is fitted with a brand new movement for which four new patents have been filed. The self-winding R AL 27 PS calibre, however, will remain unique to this model and never be used again.

The special timepiece reinforces Patek Philippe’s already formidable reputation as a master in crafting exquisite chiming watches.

Since its founding in 1839, the Swiss watchmaker has consistently pushed the horological envelope, with marvels ranging from automatic striking watches such as the grande sonnerie and petite sonnerie, to striking on-demand repeaters.

One of the most significant years for Patek Philippe was 1989, when the company celebrated its 150th anniversary.

Among other things, Mr Philippe Stern, then managing director, initiated the revival of the wrist-worn minute repeater by unveiling the self-winding calibre R 27, the first movement entirely designed and produced in Patek Philippe’s workshops.

Since then, minute repeaters have held a unique place in the Patek Philippe collection and are often combined with other complications like the tourbillon, grande sonnerie and perpetual calendar.

Since the minute repeater is Mr Stern’s favourite complication, his son Thierry – who took over as the company’s president in 2009 – decided to honour him with a tribute watch featuring the complication but combined with an alarm that chimes the programmed time.

The pairing is not an easy feat to pull off because the watchmakers assigned to the project had to make sure the minute repeater and alarm shared the same two classic gongs while retaining the signature slide piece on the left side of the case.

Activating the slide in a conventional minute repeater instantly triggers the striking mechanism, but to integrate the alarm, the engineers need to give it the ability to delay the strike until the displayed time matches the programmed alarm time.

Overcoming the technical challenges required an additional 227 parts, including a lever and column wheel for selection of the chiming mode and a fusee device with a strike-work detent mechanism.