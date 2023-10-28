Tick Talk: A. Lange & Sohne’s Zeitwerk Minute Repeater, Omega’s Seamaster Planet Ocean Dark Grey

Zeitwerk Minute Repeater Honeygold
A. Lange & Sohne created quite a stir when it launched the Zeitwerk Minute Repeater in platinum in 2015, and for good reason.
The only mechanical wristwatch which combines a numerals display with a decimal minute repeater, it boasts a new interpretation of the classic complication, enabling it to sound the time on demand. Conventional minute repeaters chime quarter hours, but this marvel by the German watchmaker chimes 10-minute intervals. This sonic format corresponds exactly to the mechanical-digital time displayed.
When the 10 o’clock button is activated, one gets a low-pitched tone for each elapsed hour, a double-pitched (high and low) tone for each 10-minute period and a high-pitched one for every elapsed minute.
This new model – limited to just 30 pieces – has a striking grey dial and is rendered in Lange’s honeygold, a proprietary gold alloy which has an alluring hue and is highly resistant to scratches and damage. Honeygold, it transpires, also gives this minute repeater a clear sound with a warm, distinctive timbre.
Powering the timepiece is the L043.5 Manufacture calibre, which has a 36-hour power reserve. The intricacies of the movement can be admired via the exhibition caseback.
The 44.2mm watch is fitted with a dark brown leather strap, which comes with an 18K honeygold and white gold buckle.
Price: €500,000 (S$723,136)
Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Dark Grey
The Seamaster Planet Ocean collection – first launched in 2015 – gets a new addition, one with a dial and movement fashioned from titanium. The Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Dark Grey also has a case and bezel fashioned from silicon nitride ceramic, a material lauded for being light but extremely hard and shock-resistant.
Weighing just 107g, the 45.5mm watch has a sporty sandblasted dial and is fitted with Omega’s calibre 8906 Ti movement, which boasts, among other features, Metas certification, GMT and time zone functions, and a 60-hour power reserve. Metas certification requires the watch to pass a battery of extremely stringent tests, including anti-magnetism of up to 15,000 gauss and the ability to function within a five-second range of variation each day.
It is fitted with a black-and-grey rubber strap with titanium buckle.
Price: $32,000
IWC Pilot’s Watch Timezoner Top Gun Woodland and Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Top Gun Mojave Desert
IWC has added two new models to its Colours Of Top Gun collection, a line released in 2022 which showcases the watchmaker’s prowess in colourful ceramics. The brand works with Pantone – a company famous for its standardised colour reproduction system – to develop special hues to represent codes in the world of naval aviation.
The two additions are the Pilot’s Watch Timezoner Top Gun Woodland and Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Top Gun Mojave Desert.
Inspired by the flight suits of pilots of the United States Navy’s Top Gun flight school in Nevada and the verdant forests they fly over, the Woodland hue looks stunning in the Pilot’s Watch Timezoner Top Gun. It is used for the dial, hands and rubber strap. Even the disks of the 24-hour display and date window are colour-matched, giving the watch a sleek monochromatic vibe.
Powering the timepiece is the 82760 calibre, which has a 60-hour power reserve and uses a Pellaton winding system reinforced with ceramic components.
Price: $25,900
The Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Top Gun, meanwhile, is given the Mojave Desert treatment, a shade which evokes the desert landscape around China Lake, home of the Top Gun flight school.
The sand-coloured 41mm timepiece is fitted with the brand’s in-house 69380 chronograph calibre with a classic column-wheel design and IWC’s signature vertical-dial arrangement. It also sports a “Top Gun” insignia on the caseback.
Price: $17,300
Panerai Anniversary Limited Edition Radiomir Officine PAM01385
Available exclusively on Panerai’s online boutique, this limited-edition PAM01385 is a salute to the 1935 Radiomir prototype.
With a 45mm case fashioned from mono-block steel, the timepiece boasts many of the features which made the original iconic, including the sandwich dial and cushion-shaped watch case. The hollowed dial is in a handsome matt brown, with Arabic numerals only at three, six and 12 o’clock. Together with the hour markers, they are coated with Super-LumiNova, which glows green in the dark.
Panerai’s in-house hand-wound P.6000 calibre is the watch’s beating heart. It has a three-day power reserve and is water-resistant to a depth of 100m.
The PAM01385 is fitted with a dark brown Scamosciato calf leather strap with beige topstitching. Limited to 300 pieces.
Price: $7,900