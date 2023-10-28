Tick Talk: A. Lange & Sohne’s Zeitwerk Minute Repeater, Omega’s Seamaster Planet Ocean Dark Grey

Zeitwerk Minute Repeater Honeygold

A. Lange & Sohne created quite a stir when it launched the Zeitwerk Minute Repeater in platinum in 2015, and for good reason.

The only mechanical wristwatch which combines a numerals display with a decimal minute repeater, it boasts a new interpretation of the classic complication, enabling it to sound the time on demand. Conventional minute repeaters chime quarter hours, but this marvel by the German watchmaker chimes 10-minute intervals. This sonic format corresponds exactly to the mechanical-digital time displayed.

When the 10 o’clock button is activated, one gets a low-pitched tone for each elapsed hour, a double-pitched (high and low) tone for each 10-minute period and a high-pitched one for every elapsed minute.

This new model – limited to just 30 pieces – has a striking grey dial and is rendered in Lange’s honeygold, a proprietary gold alloy which has an alluring hue and is highly resistant to scratches and damage. Honeygold, it transpires, also gives this minute repeater a clear sound with a warm, distinctive timbre.

Powering the timepiece is the L043.5 Manufacture calibre, which has a 36-hour power reserve. The intricacies of the movement can be admired via the exhibition caseback.

The 44.2mm watch is fitted with a dark brown leather strap, which comes with an 18K honeygold and white gold buckle.

Price: €500,000 (S$723,136)

