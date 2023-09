The Miss Universe finals taking place in El Salvador on Nov 18 may just be the last time you see statuesque young women strutting on stage, as the leading international beauty pageant will be lifting age and height restrictions beginning in 2024.

The ground-breaking announcement in mid-September follows the acquisition of the Miss Universe Organization by Thai transgender millionaire Anne Jakrajutatip in 2022 to the tune of US$20 million (S$27.4 million).