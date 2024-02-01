From cute to fearsome, all the ultra-huat fashion and beauty Year of the Dragon collections

SINGAPORE – In recent years, it has become de rigueur for fashion and beauty brands to usher in Chinese New Year with zodiac-themed collections.

From luxury to mass-market, retailers have astutely capitalised on the season and increased appetite for spending, releasing festive products to target the affluent Chinese demographic.

Enter the extra-auspicious Year of the Dragon, with its bumper crop of dragon-inspired merchandise.

Alongside the majestic beast, many of this year’s collections also feature cloud patterns – representing the mythical creature’s celestial realm – and phoenixes, which signify harmony and are historically paired with the dragon to bring greater prosperity.

The Straits Times rounds up the most huat ones.

Fashion

Aldo