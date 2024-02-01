Style News: Aldo opens at Jewel, new products from local brands Ice’s Secret and The Powder Shampoo

Aldo Jewel Changi opens



To celebrate the opening of its seventh boutique in Singapore at Jewel Changi Airport, Canadian footwear and accessories brand Aldo has come up with promotions to ring in Chinese New Year.

Until Feb 25, visitors to the boutique, which opened in January, can get style recommendations tailored to the 12 Chinese zodiac signs. They can also try their hands at a claw machine to win prizes – no purchase necessary.

The brand’s latest Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day collections are already in store.

The Chinese New Year range, a capsule collection created in collaboration with Indonesian visual artist Owi Liunic, features plenty of pretty florals as well as dragon motifs on shoes, wallets and bags. Prices start at $49 for a wallet that is elegant enough to double as a dainty clutch.