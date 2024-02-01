Style News: Aldo opens at Jewel, new products from local brands Ice’s Secret and The Powder Shampoo

Aldo Jewel Changi opens
To celebrate the opening of its seventh boutique in Singapore at Jewel Changi Airport, Canadian footwear and accessories brand Aldo has come up with promotions to ring in Chinese New Year.
Until Feb 25, visitors to the boutique, which opened in January, can get style recommendations tailored to the 12 Chinese zodiac signs. They can also try their hands at a claw machine to win prizes – no purchase necessary.
The brand’s latest Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day collections are already in store.
The Chinese New Year range, a capsule collection created in collaboration with Indonesian visual artist Owi Liunic, features plenty of pretty florals as well as dragon motifs on shoes, wallets and bags. Prices start at $49 for a wallet that is elegant enough to double as a dainty clutch.
For Valentine’s Day, the brand has dropped several bags as well as footwear under its Pillow Walk range (from $129). Designed to be more comfortable than other Aldo shoes, with its dual-density foam and padded insoles, the shoes and heels from this range are meant to make you feel like you are walking on the proverbial cloud nine.
Info: Aldo is at B1-252/253 Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard.
New boutique by specialist of Akoya pearls
Japanese pearl specialist boutique Pearl Falco has opened its first retail space here in Downtown Gallery last November.
Hailing from Ise-Shima, this small family-run business is the go-to for Akoya pearls, which are saltwater cultured pearls that are smaller, rounder and more lustrous than freshwater ones.
Apart from classic pieces, the brand also carries a range for weddings and special occasions. Prices start at $520 for a pair of earrings featuring clear quartz, citrine and peridot-coloured gemstones alongside a classic baby Akoya pearl.
In recent years, Akoya pearl oysters are grappling with rising ocean temperatures, ocean acidification and extreme weather events, which have contributed to their steep decline. The pearls are becoming increasingly rare and expensive, with market values increasing by several times.
Pearl Falco’s owner and chief executive Maiko Makito, who assumed leadership from her father in 2016, regularly conducts pearl appreciation workshops in Singapore.
Sign up to learn more about cultured pearls and make your own Akoya pearl pendant ($180 to $280) or bracelet ($68 to $88). Go to www.pearlfalco.com for more information.
Info: Pearl Falco is at 01-05 Downtown Gallery, 6A Shenton Way.
The Powder Shampoo’s new hair wash
Known for its eco-friendly, plastic-free and plant-powered ethos, local hair and body-care label The Powder Shampoo has come up with its sixth shampoo, made for those with over-processed locks.
Like its predecessors, the Hydrating & Replenishing Powder Shampoo features silicone- and ammonia-free ingredients, as well as 100 per cent reusable and recyclable aluminium bottles and refill pouches. As the brand name suggests, the shampoo comes in powder form, which users sprinkle directly onto wet hair to create a lather.
Its main ingredients are camellia seed oil that is said to hydrate and protect, geranium essential oil to smooth tresses and tamanu oil to promote stronger and healthier growth. A little goes a long way – a 100g bottle provides up to 100 washes.
Info: The Hydrating & Replenishing Powder Shampoo is priced at $39.90, while the 100g refill pouches cost $29.90. It is available at Scoop Wholefoods stores, Design Orchard and online at thepowdershampoo.com
Ice’s Secret drops new mask
Home-grown skincare brand Ice’s Secret has unveiled another product in its ever-expanding list of best-selling facial masks – the Oil-Free Refreshing Mask ($198 for a box of seven).
The mask is designed for dry and sensitive skin in humid climates and Ice’s Secret claims that users will have more refined skin texture in 20 minutes and the ultimate glow-up in just one week.
The lightweight formula combines hyaluronic acid, plant extracts, peptides and ceramides for optimal moisture balance and a stronger skin barrier.
At the same time, it is said to address concerns related to humidity, acne, blemish and excessive sebum production.
For troubled skin, the brand recommends using the mask for a minimum of seven days, followed by alternate days for the next two weeks.
Each mask comes in a plastic test tube, which can be recycled.
Info: The Oil-Free Refreshing Mask is available at icesecret.co