Five reasons why the $430 Snoopy MoonSwatch is a big deal

The watch world is in a tizzy, thanks to the world’s most famous beagle.
On March 26, sister brands Omega and Swatch will drop a new addition – the Snoopy-themed Mission To The Moonphase – to their MoonSwatch collection, which created a global ruckus in 2022.
Like the other watches in the series, the new all-white bioceramic timepiece featuring the Peanuts character from the comic strip by Charles M. Schulz is a fun and witty Swatch take on Omega’s iconic Speedmaster Moonwatch.
The beloved beagle has been an Omega mascot since the Swiss luxury watchmaker was awarded the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (Nasa) Silver Snoopy award – a silver lapel pin first handed out by the United States government agency in 1968 for outstanding achievements related to flight safety or mission success – in 1970.
Technical failures aboard Apollo 13 that year had made the return to earth perilous, but the Speedmaster saved the day after the crew used the watch to time a 14-second manoeuvre to put the craft on a safe trajectory.
Fans and collectors are already saying the new 42mm timepiece is a must-have for several reasons. Here are five.
1. Moonphase complication
The Snoopy MoonSwatch is the first in the series to have a moonphase, a complication which displays the current phase of the moon. Positioned at two o’clock, the playfully rendered indicator features Snoopy and his buddy Woodstock, evoking memories of their spirited adventures. Dynamic yet functional, this is a stroke of design genius.
2. All-white appearance
From case to dial to “space-suit ready” velcro strap, the watch is entirely in white, a colour chosen to celebrate the full moon. It does a great job in highlighting its fun design elements and is also a nod to the Omega Speedmaster White Side Of The Moon, a stylish model which debuted in 2015.
3. Secret message
Snoopy fans will get a kick when they put the watch under UV light and find a quote from Snoopy saying, “I can’t sleep without a night light!” This playful nod to the comic strip’s humour recalls the “Failure Is Not An Option” quote found in the coveted 2015 Omega Speedmaster Silver Snoopy edition. There is also a delightful cartoon moon with a Snoopy paw print on the battery cover.
4. Milestones and anniversaries
The white beauty will be launched on March 26, the same date the MoonSwatch debuted two years ago. Besides celebrating the line’s second anniversary, the timing also underscores Swatch’s knack for creating memorable moments.
5. Availability and affordability
Call it a shrewd marketing strategy, but watch fans and collectors will fall over themselves for a timepiece with a moonphase complication priced at $430. Swatch has also announced that this new member will not be a limited edition, but a permanent addition to the MoonSwatch collection.