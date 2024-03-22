Five reasons why the $430 Snoopy MoonSwatch is a big deal

The watch world is in a tizzy, thanks to the world’s most famous beagle.

On March 26, sister brands Omega and Swatch will drop a new addition – the Snoopy-themed Mission To The Moonphase – to their MoonSwatch collection, which created a global ruckus in 2022.

Like the other watches in the series, the new all-white bioceramic timepiece featuring the Peanuts character from the comic strip by Charles M. Schulz is a fun and witty Swatch take on Omega’s iconic Speedmaster Moonwatch.

The beloved beagle has been an Omega mascot since the Swiss luxury watchmaker was awarded the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (Nasa) Silver Snoopy award – a silver lapel pin first handed out by the United States government agency in 1968 for outstanding achievements related to flight safety or mission success – in 1970.

Technical failures aboard Apollo 13 that year had made the return to earth perilous, but the Speedmaster saved the day after the crew used the watch to time a 14-second manoeuvre to put the craft on a safe trajectory.

Fans and collectors are already saying the new 42mm timepiece is a must-have for several reasons. Here are five.

1. Moonphase complication

The Snoopy MoonSwatch is the first in the series to have a moonphase, a complication which displays the current phase of the moon. Positioned at two o’clock, the playfully rendered indicator features Snoopy and his buddy Woodstock, evoking memories of their spirited adventures. Dynamic yet functional, this is a stroke of design genius.

2. All-white appearance