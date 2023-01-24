Swatch profit rises as MoonSwatch frenzy boosts watch sales

ZURICH - Swatch Group’s 2022 earnings rose as the watchmaker’s in-house collaboration between its Omega and Swatch brands drove sales higher with more than a million MoonSwatches sold.

Operating profit rose 13 per cent to 1.16 billion francs (S$1.3 billion), the Biel-based company said Tuesday. Analysts expected 1.19 billion francs.

The increase underscores the rebound in demand for Swiss timepieces that gained speed during the pandemic and spurred overall exports to fresh record value levels in 2022. Swatch launched the MoonSwatch collaboration in March, causing retail chaos at its boutiques around the world as consumer clamored for a US$260 plastic version of the iconic Omega Speedmaster.

“The MoonSwatch is a best seller,” the company said in the statement. Demand for the timepiece is “ongoing,” it said, “including in January.”

Swatch reported net sales of 7.5 billion francs, an increase of 4.6 per cent compared to the previous year at constant exchange rates.

The company said sales in China are rebounding this month after slumping 50 per cent in December due to lockdowns followed by a wave of Covid infections.

Revenue could reach a record 9 billion francs this year, chief executive Nick Hayek said in an interview.

Sales in China, one of the company’s largest markets, dropped in the fourth quarter due to lockdowns and then a massive wave of Covid after restrictions were lifted. BLOOMBERG