SINGAPORE – He has dressed some of the biggest celebrities in the world, had his garments appear on hit Netflix series Emily In Paris (2020 to present), and held the honour of being the first Asian designer to nab the top post at French luxury brand Balmain as its creative director.

Yet, for Singaporean designer Andrew Gn, the highlight of his illustrious 28-year career is the upcoming fashion exhibition held in his home town in his name.