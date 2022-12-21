Lily Collins returns to Emily In Paris with more French, fashion, female friendships – and a fringe

NEW YORK – At the end of its second season in December 2021, fans of Emily In Paris, Netflix’s most-watched new comedy show when it debuted in 2020, were divided into two camps: Team Gabriel and Team Alfie.

These were the two competing love interests for protagonist Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), an American marketing executive who is transferred from Chicago to Paris, where she finds herself both charmed and perplexed by the locals.

In Season 3, which premieres on Wednesday, Emily arrives at a crossroads both professionally and romantically, forced to choose between her American boss Madeline (Kate Walsh) and her French one Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu).

Her romantic life is even more complicated, with new fling Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) sweeping her off her feet even though her feelings for her neighbour Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) – who has reunited with his girlfriend and her pal Camille (Camille Razat) – still run deep.

At a screening in New York for the new season of the show – which was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at the Emmys in 2021 – Collins teases “a lot of twists and turns”.

She promises that her character “will pick a lane”, but that does not mean things will be smooth sailing moving forward.

“Emily has to focus on one thing at a time now, and I admire that she’s finally making some decisions.

“But the second she picks a lane, it all gets messed up,” says the 33-year-old.

“There are a lot of love triangles. There are just a lot of choices this season,” adds the British-American actress, who is married to American director-screenwriter Charlie McDowell, 39.

And after Emily makes some critical decisions, “it really becomes a bit of a roller coaster – it goes up and down and then the last episode happens and everything hits the fan”.

In the finale, “you think you know what’s going to happen, and then it all just changes”, Collins says.

On the positive side, Emily continues to mature and grow – especially compared with Season 1, which came under fire for the character’s ignorance of the French language and culture, and for rehashing old cliches and stereotypes about France.

“She’s quietly confident this season in a way that I don’t think she allowed herself to be in Seasons 1 and 2,” says Collins.

“And she’s a little more French. She learns a little more of the language and she’s more grounded within her environment.”