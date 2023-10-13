Birkenstock after Barbie: Once-unglam sandal brand now worth billions

FRANKFURT, Germany – When Australian actress Margot Robbie’s titular protagonist swopped high heels for pink Birkenstocks in the hit summer movie Barbie, it illustrated how the sandals have transformed from unglamorous, practical footwear to a highly coveted fashion item.

Their cameo in a pivotal scene from the film featuring cast member Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie also caused online searches to spike.

The company Birkenstock was founded 250 years ago in rural Germany, and remained in the hands of the Birkenstock family until heirs, brothers Alex and Christian, sold a majority stake in 2021.

The footwear brand took another step into the big leagues on Wednesday, when it raised about US$1.48 billion (S$2.02 billion) in an initial public offering in New York, valuing the company at more than US$9 billion.

Here are five things to know about Birkenstock.