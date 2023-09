SINGAPORE – With more than 100 million pairs of shoes sold worldwide, Chinese footwear brand Duozoulu was a “shoe-in” for success here.

Founded in 2016 by former Chinese national youth table tennis player Tong Jie, Duozoulu – which translates to “walk more” – has found widespread success in China, with more than 300 physical stores. Online, it is a cult favourite among users of social media platform Xiaohongshu and microblogging site Weibo.