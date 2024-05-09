Backstage artisans keep Moulin Rouge kicking

PARIS – Even with the famous sails of its windmill gone, the Moulin Rouge never lets up: twice a night, 365 nights a year, in a whirlwind of feathers, rhinestones and sequins.

The sails of the 135-year-old cabaret in the Montmartre district of Paris collapsed in April – the cause remains unknown.

But with some 1,700 spectators still coming every evening, the show must go on. And while the 60-strong troupe of “Doriss Girls” – named after legendary choreographer Doris Haug – get all the attention, creating and maintaining their costumes is another huge and highly skilled job.

The show has daunting annual requirements: Nearly 1,000 tailor-made outfits each requiring up to 250 hours of assembly, 800 pairs of shoes and not forgetting the 3km of ostrich-feather boas.

The clacking of sewing machines backstage is a near-constant soundtrack before and after – and sometimes during – shows.

The cabaret’s general director Jean-Victor Clerico, 38, said: “We are on every evening. The costumes wear out... But the show must always be the same, at the highest quality.”

In the same family for four generations, the Moulin Rouge started buying up small artisan workshops in the 2000s – partly experts in featherwork and embroidery – that were struggling to survive in modern-day Paris.