Matilda The Musical writer says all children are naughty, just like in the show’s famous song

SINGAPORE – For British writer Dennis Kelly, all children are naughty. Why? Because they are curious.

The 53-year-old, who wrote the book of Matilda The Musical, tells The Straits Times over a Zoom call recently from London: “I cannot imagine a child who is not naughty. They are always testing boundaries. It is part of their development as human beings.”

The West End and Broadway musical, which first opened in Stratford-upon-Avon in 2010, is returning for a second run at the Sands Theatre from March 9 to April 7. The musical, which is based on the 1988 novel Matilda by British author Roald Dahl, was first staged here in 2019.

One of its most famous numbers is the spunky song Naughty, where the sharp-minded heroine advocates taking control of the narrative if one wants to change one’s situation in life.

The theme of naughtiness is something both parents and children can relate to, says Kelly, who has a four-year-old daughter with his wife, television producer Katie Swinden.

For example, when he is giving the girl a bath, she will splash around even after he specifically tells her not to.

“She does things which are naughty all the time. As a parent, it can be very frustrating, especially when she is being deliberately irritating. What I have to understand is that it is not personal,” he says.

“I personally do not believe in punishing children,” he adds. “Although it is not easy, we will find out what the problem is without punishing her.”

“After all, a child is still figuring things out and she can do it in a safe space with us, her parents.”

And although every day comes with some conflict with his child, he says: “It is not about winning the battle. It is about losing it with love.”

While some reports say the musical appears to be set in the 1970s, Kelly clarifies that he did not set it in any particular time period.

“The characters wheel out a television and it vaguely looks like it is from the 1970s. But other than that, who knows when the musical is set? Matilda’s parents (played by cast members Matthew Rowland and Emily Squibb) have got crazy hair and big checked suits – I do not know what that world is.”