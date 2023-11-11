Singapore’s pampered pets: Puppy yoga, flights for cats, guinea pig houses and goldfish staycays

SINGAPORE – The pet care industry is booming with many ways to show your animal friends how much you love them.

According to research by Bloomberg Intelligence earlier in 2023, the global pet industry was worth US$320 billion (S$433 billion) in March and is set to grow to US$500 billion by 2030.

In the report, this is attributed to a growing pet population worldwide, as well as an explosion of premium food and services for pets, resulting from the continued “humanisation of animal companions”.

Pet food and snacks form the biggest category of spending when it comes to pet care, making up about a third of total spending.

Other categories of expenditure include veterinary care, pharmaceuticals, services, supplies, diagnostics and pet insurance.

Pet owners “humanising” their pets is part of growing awareness that animals are sentient beings.

In 2022, Britain passed the Animal Welfare (Sentience) Act 2022, which recognises animals – including all vertebrates and even some invertebrates, such as octopuses and lobsters – as sentient beings, which refers to their capacity to feel a range of emotions.

In Singapore, the Animal and Birds Act 1965 does not consider animals sentient. But, sentient or not, pet owners here are treating their pets as well as – or in some cases, better than – humans.

Here are just some new ways they are going the whole hog.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy

After an operation for a slipped disc in August, 10-year-old pomeranian Yogi was just not himself.

“He was very lethargic and wouldn’t walk,” says his owner and “pawrent” Clarisse Tan.

Yogi had always been an active, happy dog. Indeed, it was while he was jumping around on the sofa that he fell and injured his back, Ms Tan adds.

The 25-year-old, who works in financial services, was even told by the veterinarian who performed the operation that Yogi might not regain full mobility – which, including diagnostics, came up to around $20,000.