Shorter than a popsicle stick: Pocket-sized chihuahua crowned world’s shortest dog

A two-year-old Chihuahua shorter than a popsicle stick has been named the world’s shortest living dog by the Guinness World Records.

Pearl, who was born in the United States, measures 9.14cm in height, which means that she is shorter than a popsicle stick.

She measures 12.7cm in length, about the same size as a US dollar bill - and weighs 553g.

Pearl, who weighed less than 28g at birth, was measured for her height at her birthplace at the Crystal Creek Animal Hospital in Orlando, Florida.

A dog measuring wicket to determine Pearl’s height was used by her vet, Dr Giovanni Vergel.

She was measured three consecutive times, with short breaks in between each one.

Pearl was recently unveiled at Guinness World Records’ shiny Italian TV show Lo Show Dei Record in Milan, Italy.

She was carried onto the stage by her owner Vanesa Semler who told the show’s host, Mr Gerry Scotti that the dog is “a bit of a diva”.