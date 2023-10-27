Philippe Starck, designer of Louis Ghost chair and new Perrier bottle, hates trends

What he did was enrich the design narrative of the bottle by making it even more French. He turned to another timeless design he admires: the Fresnel lens, developed in 1823 by French physicist Augustin-Jean Fresnel to increase the luminous range of lighthouses and make marine navigation safer.

The lens features a concentric pattern of carved ridges, a technique developed to channel a beam of parallel rays in the same direction.

“It’s an incredibly intelligent invention,” says Starck.

Inspired by the Fresnel lens, he added carved ridges to his bottle design. The ridges diffract light and create an optical illusion that accentuates the magical yet scientific effect of bubbles rising through carbonated water.

“Now you can see the bubbles through a Fresnel lens – making it more sophisticated and more surprising,” Starck adds.

“That was my main idea – a reference to the magic of science. I used the principles of diffraction, refraction and reflection to give an added emotional dimension to the bottle.”

“Some people may see my designs as extravagant, but for me, they are absolutely not extravagant. Sometimes it looks cuckoo, but it is not cuckoo. I design what I think. I am deeply honest.”

Starck also cares little that many of his designs, including the Juicy Salif (1988) lemon squeezer – which looks a bit like an alien spaceship and was produced by Italian home accessories company Alessi – are in the permanent collections of major institutions like the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

“I have a lot of my designs in museums, but this is absolutely not my goal,” he says.

What Starck achieves with his designs is a sense that the product is elevated beyond its everyday function. For him, a chair is not just something to sit on.

Take, for instance, the baroque-inspired Louis Ghost (2002), which Starck designed for Italian furniture maker Kartell and has become one of the most popular designer chairs in the world.