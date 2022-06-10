Philippe Starck unveils new Dior chair, predicts the death of design

MILAN (AFP) - Philippe Starck made his name making everyday objects extraordinary, but the French designer and architect believes the "dematerialisation" of modern life will soon make such talents redundant.

"What is the future of design? Well, there isn't one, because you must understand that everything has a birth, a life and a death. And for design, it is the same," he said on the sidelines of the Milan Furniture Fair.

He is there to present a new chair created for fashion house Dior, an update on the iconic version of the Louis XVI medallion chair that featured in the first boutique founded by Christian Dior in Paris in 1947.

Starck, 73, is one of the most prolific inventors of his generation, designing everything from top hotels and best-selling furniture to juicers and toothbrushes.

He believes, however, that the advance of technology means talents such as his may one day become redundant.

"We make everything disappear," he said. "Look at your iPhone - the number of products it replaces, it's extraordinary. Before, the size of a computer - it was a building, a suburban house. Now, it is embedded under the skin."

The process will reach its end, he says with a smile, when "man is naked on the beach, ultra-powerful, ultra-calculating, ultra-communicative".

The new Miss Dior chair is made entirely of aluminium, available in black chrome, pink copper or gold. One of the three models has just one armrest.