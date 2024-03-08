Sentosa Sensoryscape to open on March 14 with immersive phygital experience

First, plants of the same species as those in the existing environment are included, creating a natural flow of fauna from ridge to reef. As visitors move along the walkways, they pass through these bands of landscape.

Second, the sensory gardens are designed almost like a porous woven basket, allowing guests to appreciate the curated landscape up close. This way, the experience of a particular type of flora and fauna is intensified.

“The sensory gardens, framed by three intricate diagrid structures, encapsulates an immersive experience of Sentosa’s flora and fauna,” says Mr Lee, the London-based principal of Serie Architects and part of the multidisciplinary team that won the tender bid for this project in 2017.

A diagrid is a framework made up of diagonally intersecting beams.

“These delicate woven structures are akin to flower baskets, holding a space for contemplation and bringing a sense of fun in the enjoyment of nature,” he adds.

The design for Sensoryscape seeks to strike a balance between nature and structure, and openness and closure, he says.

The lightness and leanness of the structures, made of precast concrete and steel, allow nature and light to permeate the sensory gardens, while using the least amount of material necessary for construction. The follies are cladded in exposed aggregate concrete for a more textured look and feel.

The concept also allows for more changes in the future, so Sensoryscape can evolve by including new experiences.

“Sensoryscape is a wonderful concrete expression of our ideas at a moment in time, and this includes more iterations and other expressions in time to come,” adds Mr Lee.

SDC’s Ms Chiong, one of the main team members overseeing the project, says the planning process for the Sensoryscape precinct started as early as 2014, since there was a strategic need to revitalise the central north-south precinct.

This will ensure Sentosa continues to be attractive in a highly competitive tourism climate.

“Besides the five senses, we introduced a ‘sixth sense’ which is imagination, through a night-time experience with digital light art projection with AR called the ImagiNite,” says Ms Chiong, who started her architectural career in private practice, before joining SDC in 2006.

“We hope to create an immersive and enchanting sensory journey, where guests can discover more of Sentosa and awaken their senses. This experience will be refreshed over time, with new surprises introduced along the way.”

Delights of an island getaway

1. ImagiNite AR-powered experience