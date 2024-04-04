My Perfect Weekend with actor and Tartuffe lead Benjamin Chow

Who: Actor Benjamin Chow, 34, is a familiar name in Singapore theatre. He played the dashing, rebellious everyman Bobby Strong in Pangdemonium’s staging of Urinetown (2019), and writer Mitch Albom in Singapore Theatre Company’s (formerly Singapore Repertory Theatre) Tuesdays With Morrie (2020).

For these two roles, Chow was nominated in the Best Actor category at The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards. He was also crowned Best Supporting Actor twice – first in 2016 for playing left-wing political leader Lim Chin Siong in The LKY Musical and again in 2018 for playing Prince Tun in Forbidden City: Portrait Of An Empress.

Chow reprises his role as the charming con artist Tartuffe in Wild Rice’s Tartuffe: The Imposter, playwright Joel Tan’s adaptation of Moliere’s 17th-century French scam satire which scored five nominations at the ST Life Theatre Awards 2023.

Tartuffe: The Imposter runs at the Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre, Wild Rice @ Funan from April 4 to 28. Ticketing details can be found at str.sg/j8SE.

“My idea of a perfect weekend is a cup of tea and gentle evenings, looking out over MacRitchie Reservoir from my window, and slow walks out to the nearby kopitiam for dinner. I live on a hill, so it’s nice to have a little exercise climbing down and back up again after.

Saturdays are also rehearsal days for us in theatre, so my day always begins with a quick set of stretching exercises to warm the body up and prepare myself for the day ahead. Then it’s off to work by around 8.30am, so I can get a bite to eat before we begin.

For a budget meal, my favourite place is at the Beerthai House Restaurant in Kitchener Road. I highly recommend the fried pork neck. Omote at Thomson Plaza is also a place I find myself returning to often, because it has really good Japanese food at reasonable prices.

For a fancier occasion, I’d go to Maduro at Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa for drinks and live jazz.

It’s been lovely reuniting with the actors in the Tartuffe team, who are some of the finest theatre-makers in the industry. Just within the first few days of rehearsals, we already discovered a new and refreshing way to approach the work, to give it more realism and depth.