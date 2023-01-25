Teater Ekamatra’s Bangsawan Gemala Malam and Wild Rice’s Tartuffe lead nominations in ST Life Theatre Awards

SINGAPORE – Malay theatre group Teater Ekamatra’s Shakespeare remake Bangsawan Gemala Malam and Wild Rice’s update of Moliere’s 17th-century scam satire Tartuffe: The Imposter lead the pack in 2023’s The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards, with nominations in five categories each.

Both are in contention for the coveted Production Of The Year award.

The directors of the two productions, Bangsawan Gemala Malam’s Aidli “Alin” Mosbit and Tartuffe’s Glen Goei, are also in with a strong shout in the Best Director category.

The Life Theatre Awards, inaugurated in 2000 by The Straits Times to recognise achievements in the theatre scene, returns in its 21st edition.

The awards has traditionally reflected developments in the theatre scene and this year’s nominees, ranging from glitzy full-scale productions such as Bangsawan Gemala Malam and Tartuffe to small one-man shows, track the scene’s robust return to the live stage.

Other nominations for Bangsawan Gemala Malam, a cross-cultural blend of A Midsummer Night’s Dream with traditional Malay operatic theatre, are in Best Actor for Rizman Putra for his multi-character blitz, Best Costume for Max Tan and Best Lighting for James Tan.

For Tartuffe, Joel Tan’s channelling of Moliere in his rewrite of the Wild Rice adaptation has earned a nod for Best Original Script. Frederick Lee’s jewel-toned baroque costumes put him in the contest for Best Costume, while the entire cast of Tartuffe has been nominated for Best Ensemble.

Both plays were praised by ST’s reviewers when they were staged.

Bangsawan Gemala Malam, a Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa) offering, was called “something of a coup” by ST’s senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern, with particular praise for “effortless scene-stealer” Rizman.

Tartuffe was also praised as “Wild Rice firing on all cylinders” by then-assistant Life editor Olivia Ho. Its ending was rewritten by Tan, so it “feels closer in spirit to Moliere’s original intentions”.

Theatre veteran Alin, who is being nominated for the third time as a director, said: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream is still a very well-loved Shakespearean comedy. Giving it the bangsawan treatment, with all the performance elements and vocabularies, somehow fit the play perfectly. It is fantastical, irreverent, sensual and full of fun.”

Wild Rice’s founding artistic director Ivan Heng, who played wealthy aristocrat Orgon in Tartuffe, said: “The production deftly employed all elements of comedy from farce and slapstick to parody and satire. But it also tackled several challenging issues head-on, such as religious hypocrisy and political expediency.”

Tartuffe: The Imposter was staged during the 400th anniversary of Moliere’s birth. “It was meaningful that our French community loved the adaptation and said it was very much in keeping with the spirit of Moliere’s original masterpiece,” he added.

“It was a thrill I’ll never forget – experiencing a packed house howling with laughter in one moment, and gasping in shock the next.”

After nearly three years of disruptions due to Covid-19, 2022 was the year of revenge arts programming and there was much for the ST judging panel to chew on.

The panel comprised Life’s senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern, former assistant Life editor Olivia Ho, former arts correspondent Toh Wen Li as well as current arts writers Clement Yong, Charmaine Lim and Shawn Hoo.

Hot on the heels of Bangsawan Gemala Malam and Tartuffe in the nomination stakes are two domestic dramas that were less fantastical but no less well-staged.

Checkpoint Theatre’s portrait of parenthood and marriage The Fourth Trimester and Singapore Repertory Theatre’s (SRT) exploration of mental health The Almighty Sometimes.

Both received nominations in four categories.