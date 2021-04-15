My Perfect Weekend: Sketching, crafting for Lyn Ng, founder of woodworking label

Who: Ms Lyn Ng, 28, is the founder of Studio Mu Yu, a woodworking label that makes handcrafted accessories, primarily earrings and bags.

Ms Ng started her label in late 2018 after she took a gap year from work and spent six months learning woodcrafting in Taiwan. She had a marketing job previously.

At her Kaki Bukit studio, she upcycles discarded wood pieces sourced from local carpenters for her creations, which are available at www.muyu.co.

Weekdays are production periods for me. I teach my part-timers - I have five now - how to create samples of my designs and how to cut and craft the wood.

The weekends are when I think of and sketch new design ideas. I usually do that on Saturdays. I go into the studio at about 11am and stay till 6 or 7pm.

It takes me about two hours to come up with and sketch all my ideas. After lunch, I pick the wood I want to use and spend about three to four hours crafting the pieces, tweaking the designs as I go along.

I'll come up with about 12 designs but choose only six to nine earring designs for every collection. I have to make sure that at least five of the designs are easier to produce and only a few pairs will require more skill and effort.

For bags, I come up with new designs every six months or so since they have to be water-resistant and drop-proof.

At night, I have regular mahjong sessions with my boyfriend and some of his friends.

On Sundays, I run jewellery workshops where participants learn from scratch how to cut the wood, sand it and so on.

I'm the only one teaching so each class has only six to eight people. At the end of the three hours, everyone gets to bring home two pairs of earrings they make. The workshop costs $75 a person and sometimes people ask me why it is so expensive since wood is such a common material.

But the process of creating wooden accessories is pretty labour-intensive and I think participants really understand that after they attend the workshop.