SINGAPORE – Mr Jeremy Soh, chief executive of automotive after-sales specialist Ricardo Group, suggests that this interview be held at Market Street Hawker Centre, located on two floors of the CapitaSpring skyscraper.

Some 40 years ago, this was the site of his father Ricardo Soh’s SPC petrol kiosk cum tyre-and-battery outlet. Back then, it was not uncommon for oil companies to appoint dealers for their petrol stations.