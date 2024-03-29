Tesla offers US buyers free trial of driver-assistance system amid falling demand

NEW YORK – Electric carmaker Tesla will offer customers in the United States a month’s free trial of its driver-assist technology, dubbed Full Self-Driving (FSD), chief executive Elon Musk said on March 25, as softening demand and price competition pressure the company’s sales and margins.

Mr Musk has long touted the driver-assistance software, priced at US$12,000 (S$16,200), as a potential profit generator for the company, but it has fallen short of his promise of full autonomy for years, amid regulatory and legal scrutiny of Tesla’s safety and marketing.

“All US cars that are capable of FSD will be enabled for a one-month trial this week,” Mr Musk said in a post on social media platform X.

He has also told Tesla staff to give demonstrations of FSD to new buyers and owners of serviced vehicles, according to two e-mail messages verified by an anonymous source.

“Almost no one actually realises how well (supervised) FSD actually works,” the chief executive said in one e-mail sent to Tesla employees.

Researcher Troy Teslike said the “FSD take rate” was declining in North America, with about 14 per cent of Tesla customers buying the package in the third quarter of 2022, down from a record high of 53 per cent in the third quarter of 2019.

Tesla’s margins have been hurt by a price war with rivals that started more than a year ago. It also warned in January of “notably lower” delivery growth in 2024, as it focuses on production of its next-generation electric vehicle (EV).

“The combination of substantial price cuts on the vehicles and dramatically lower FSD take rates has severely hurt Tesla’s margins,” said analyst Sam Abuelsamid at advisory firm Guidehouse Insights.

“The mandate to demonstrate FSD as it is today is just the latest in a long-running series of end-of-quarter stunts by Mr Musk intended to boost deliveries and revenues.”

The FSD software, which Tesla says does not make its vehicles autonomous and requires active driver supervision, has also been offered at a subscription of US$199 a month.

Meanwhile, Tesla staff are now required to install and demonstrate FSD before handing cars over to buyers in North America – a regulation which Mr Musk has called a “hard requirement” that will slow down deliveries.

Tesla and Mr Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The directive shows how Tesla is tightening the reins on technology that is both a significant source of revenue and a magnet for controversy.

The carmaker has drawn scrutiny over its marketing of features with names such as Full Self-Driving and Autopilot, which could suggest the cars drive themselves despite requiring fully attentive drivers to keep their hands on the wheel.

Yet, the company promises in marketing materials that “your car will be able to drive itself almost anywhere with minimal driver intervention and will continuously improve”.