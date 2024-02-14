Driverless? No, but how about having a car as co-pilot?

NEW YORK CITY – Two decades ago, the US military kicked off the race to build a self-driving car by sending a fleet of fledgling robot vehicles across the Mojave Desert in its seminal 2004 Darpa challenge.

Ten years later, the auto industry was bubbling over with predictions that fully self-driving cars would be all over the roads by now. That has not happened. But the industry has since put limited bits of automation such as hands-free driving and crash-avoidance systems into mass-produced models.

Such systems are making driving safer and easier, although some notable accidents have led regulators to subject them to greater scrutiny.

Meanwhile, though a few companies are making progress towards full self-driving – Alphabet Inc’s Waymo plans to expand its robotaxi service that is already live in Phoenix and San Francisco – others have abandoned the technology, citing excessive costs and complexity.

What is the latest on driverless vehicles?

The industry had a rough 2023. GM’s self-driving unit Cruise suffered the most notable setback in October, when one of its robotaxis in San Francisco struck and dragged a pedestrian for 6.1m. The ensuing backlash and the company’s handling of the crisis – company officials were not entirely forthcoming about the pedestrian being dragged by the car – led to California suspending its operating licence.

GM then grounded Cruise’s fleet in the three states where it was operating and dismissed nine top executives. While the company has been trying to rebuild trust to restart its robotaxi service, it plans to do so on a much smaller scale.

Cruise’s troubles also are likely to postpone a self-driving taxi service partnership with Honda Motor Co Ltd that the two were planning to launch in Tokyo in early 2026.

Is the news all bad?

There is hope for the industry in 2024: Technology leaders such as Waymo and China’s Baidu Inc are expanding services to new cities.

In Texas, start-ups Aurora Innovation Inc, Kodiak Robotics Inc and Gatik AI Inc expect to dispatch autonomous trucks at the end of the year, ditching human safety drivers after years of testing. China has been a hotbed of innovation, thanks to dozens of start-ups and robust regulatory support.

What are the limited autonomy alternatives?

Advanced driver-assistance systems – known as ADAS – help drivers park, stay in their lane or avoid objects using cameras, radar and other electronic sensors.

They alert drivers or briefly take control of the car to avoid collisions. More and more such tools are being included in modern vehicles. One of the first was the ABS anti-skid braking system introduced more than four decades ago that is now standard.

More recent systems include features like emergency braking and automated parking.