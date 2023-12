SINGAPORE – Multi-franchise motor conglomerate Eurokars Group is marking its first year as a BMW dealer with the opening of a new regional headquarters building featuring a new car retail concept on Dec 15.

Costing some $115 million, the Eurokars Centre at 11 Kung Chong Road is one of the biggest investments made by a motor group here, surpassing Wearnes Automotive’s $30 million redevelopment of its multi-brand complex in 2018.