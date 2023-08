KUALA LUMPUR – Two identical electric vehicles (EVs), each with a 64.8kWh battery, travel from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur. One is averaging 110kmh on the highway stretch of the 360km journey, while the other is travelling at 130kmh. Which will reach KL first?

In all likelihood, they will take around the same time, because the one going at 130kmh will have to stop to recharge – a process which will easily add half an hour to the journey.