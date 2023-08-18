Long-term test: Driving an EV to KL requires two charging stops and some patience

KUALA LUMPUR – You have taken the plunge and swopped your 20th-century combustion car for a quiet and modern electric vehicle (EV), perhaps plumping for a small model owing to high prices.

While short-legged, the Peugeot e-2008 is relatively easy on the wallet ($163,888) and still serves up driving fun. This is the model which I have for a long-term test drive. I will examine what ownership of an EV is like over six weeks through the lens of this compact and sweet-handling model with 130hp and a 50kWh battery.