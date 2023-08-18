Long-term test: Driving an EV to KL requires two charging stops and some patience

First stop: Charging at a Petronas station in Ayer Hitam, on the way to Kuala Lumpur. PHOTO: WONG KAI YI

Wong Kai Yi

Updated
47 sec ago
Published
51 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KUALA LUMPUR – You have taken the plunge and swopped your 20th-century combustion car for a quiet and modern electric vehicle (EV), perhaps plumping for a small model owing to high prices.

While short-legged, the Peugeot e-2008 is relatively easy on the wallet ($163,888) and still serves up driving fun. This is the model which I have for a long-term test drive. I will examine what ownership of an EV is like over six weeks through the lens of this compact and sweet-handling model with 130hp and a 50kWh battery.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top