Car review: Peugeot e-2008 GT is a peachy plug-in

SINGAPORE – When people ask me which is the best electric car they can buy, I never had a good answer. Until now.
I can say quite confidently that the new Peugeot e-2008 GT is the best electric model you can buy in the mass-market segment.
SINGAPORE – When people ask me which is the best electric car they can buy, I never had a good answer. Until now.
I can say quite confidently that the new Peugeot e-2008 GT is the best electric model you can buy in the mass-market segment.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.