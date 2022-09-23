Car review: Peugeot e-2008 GT is a peachy plug-in

The e-2008 has a balanced blend of performance, handling, comfort, build quality, design and efficiency. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

The car checks all the boxes you want ticked in a compact electric car, and more.

Updated
Published
1 hour ago
SINGAPORE – When people ask me which is the best electric car they can buy, I never had a good answer. Until now.

I can say quite confidently that the new Peugeot e-2008 GT is the best electric model you can buy in the mass-market segment.

