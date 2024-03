LISBON – Welcome to 2024, when the circular infotainment touchscreen in the new Mini Countryman is bigger than the wheel cap found on the original Mini in 1959. You can play video games on said screen too.

There are two versions of the new Countryman at the test drive event here – the SE, which is an electric vehicle (EV), and the John Cooper Works (JCW) version with a 2-litre turbocharged engine.