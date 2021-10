MARANELLO, ITALY - At Ferrari's 70th-anniversary celebrations in 2017, a mystery buyer secured the last LaFerrari Aperta for €8.3 million - a record back then for a modern car. Such is the enigmatic appeal of Ferrari's limited-edition cars.

Now, there is the SF90 Stradale - a series-production plug-in hybrid which is a follow-up to the LaFerrari.