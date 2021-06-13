Meals on wheels... rain or shine, day or night

During this past month of phase two (heightened alert), food delivery riders have been tirelessly making their rounds to feed people islandwide. The Sunday Times Picture Desk pays tribute to these heroes on wheels

Rainy weather is no deterrent for these food delivery riders who brave wet road conditions in Tampines Central (above), along Sembawang Drive and near Punggol MRT station to satisfy hungry stomachs.
There is no way for food delivery riders, such as this Foodpanda rider at AMK Hub in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, to avoid crowds as they navigate through malls to pick up food.
Food delivery riders on scooters steering through traffic and trying their best to get food and drinks – hot or cold – delivered as fast as possible.
With cap on head and mask on face, they shrug off the sweltering heat each day to do their job.
Food delivery riders catching a breather as they wait – socially distanced, of course – to collect food at Waterway Point in Punggol Central.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 13, 2021, with the headline 'Meals on wheels... rain or shine, day or night'.
