Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: So make the friendship bracelets and display them nicely too

SINGAPORE – “So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it,” American pop star Taylor Swift urges listeners in her song You’re On Your Own Kid, off her album Midnights (2022).

This has become a mantra for the singer-songwriter’s legion of fans, who make, buy and trade friendship bracelets at Swift’s record-breaking The Eras Tour concerts.

In Singapore, where Swift performed six sold-out shows at the National Stadium from March 2 to 9, bead and craft shops enjoyed a business boost. Queues were reported at the best-known shops at the otherwise sleepy People’s Park Centre in the last days of February.

But with Swift long gone from Singapore – she reportedly flew back to the United States within hours of closing out her final show on March 9 – “Swifties” are wondering what to do with their friendship bracelets.

Fortunately, they can take a cue from fellow fans who have already grappled with this dilemma after attending Eras Tour concerts in the US in 2023, and Australia and Japan in February.

The Straits Times rounds up seven fun and creative design ideas to display your friendship bracelets and commemorate your concert experience.

1. Shadow box