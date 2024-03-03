Rebecca Lim, JJ Lin spotted on Day 1 of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show

SINGAPORE – The timing could not have been better for Rebecca Lim.

The Singaporean actress, who gave birth to her first child on Jan 30, was excited about attending the first of Taylor Swift’s six Eras Tour shows at the National Stadium on March 2.

“Out of confinement and straight to Tay Tay,” Lim, 37, wrote on Instagram. She posted a photograph of her beaming and a video clip of the American singer performing You Need To Calm Down.

Other home-grown celebrities who scored tickets to the opening show included singer JJ Lin.

Lin, 42, captured some memories of the night in a series of videos and posted it on Instagram Stories.

This was his first time watching Swift perform live, said Lin. He also shared a photo of his wrist decked out in friendship bracelets, the indispensable accessory for Swifties.

The Mandopop star, who was recently a guest performer at the National Stadium for British singer Ed Sheeran’s +-=÷x Tour on Feb 16, was impressed by Swift’s mesmerising stage presence.

One clip was of Lin dancing and singing to Swift’s Shake It Off.

Actress Jeanette Aw shared photos of the stage and her white LED wristband on Instagram Stories, while singer Nathan Hartono posted a clip of himself singing along with the “wild” crowd.

“This concert simultaneously made me feel young and old. Thanks Taylor,” wrote the 32-year-old jazz musician, who thanked radio personality Jean Danker for inviting him.