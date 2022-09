Who: Architect Rene Tan, 58, is the director of home-grown multi-award-winning architectural firm RT+Q Architects. He co-founded the firm in 2003 with Mr T.K. Quek.

Mr Tan received the nation's highest design accolade, the President's Design Award for Designer of the Year, in 2016. In July, his firm snagged the Singapore Institute of Architects' Design Award under the Residential Projects category for its work on the luxury Petit Jervois apartments in 33 Jervois Road.