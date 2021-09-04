Design news

IKEA LAUNCHES HOME STORIES MAGAZINE

The end of the global Ikea Catalogue also spelt the beginning of something new.

Swedish furniture retailer Ikea has launched the Better Life At Home movement with two initiatives to put the spotlight on the modern home.

Home Stories magazine is a tabloid-sized 64-page lookbook for those seeking to rework and retool their homes during the pandemic. An Ikea spokesman says that the original plan was to have three issues a year, but talks are ongoing with the global office to confirm the frequency of the periodical.

The opening pages say the magazine is a "love letter" to homes of all shapes and sizes, with photos showing cosy cubby holes, nooks and corners filled with Ikea's earthy curations. Pick up a free copy in stores or browse the magazine online.

There is also the first Ikea Festival, a 24-hour global virtual experience that celebrates the best of life at home, where artists, designers, chefs and other talent open their homes to new experiences. It will be held at Ikea stores with an in-store live-streaming event on Sept 16.

Info: Go to ikea.sg/homestories to browse the digital version of Home Stories and check out ikea.sg/festival for details on the Ikea Festival

OMNIDESK'S TABLES AT COMEX FESTIVAL 2021

Singapore's biggest consumer tech festival is on, offering special deals on consumer electronics till next Saturday.

There are discounts, promotions and bundles online, including on exclusive partner Shopee's platform. Consumers can also go offline and check out what else is on offer at participating retail outlets islandwide.

Home-grown brands such as Creative, Aftershock PC, Omnidesk (str.sg/35Yc), Royale Ergonomics (str.sg/35Yp), Invader PC and Dreamcore (str.sg/35YG) will also be highlighting new product launches.

Omnidesk's head of growth and strategy Jason Tay says Comex, one of Singapore's largest IT and consumer technology fairs, provides the brand with "outreach and exposure to existing and potential customers" for its new offerings.

Omnidesk, known for its desks and home office essentials, will unveil its Wildwood+ series, offering more aesthetically pleasing options to take the edge off working from home.

Its Acacia and Pheasantwood table tops are an inch (about 2.5cm) thick and have reinforced steel bars under the desk for strength and stability.

Omnidesk has promotional Comex offers that can be used for the Wildwood+ Collection, which includes up to $159 off their desk purchases.

Info: Go to theomnidesk.com

P5 LAUNCHES JAB ANSTOETZ FLAGSHIP STORE

Luxury home furnishing and decor company P5, which has been in Singapore for more than 20 years, has opened its first flagship showroom in South-east Asia for Jab Anstoetz, a German fabric and furniture house.

Located at Thong Teck Building in Scotts Road, the showroom features a wide variety of luxe furnishings, accents, fabrics and flooring ranges from the 75-year-old brand.

The showroom is sectioned into different living spaces. There is also a Fabric Bar, where long shawls of fabric hang from the wall and on racks.

The functional German approach to design can be seen in the adjustable sofa seats, reclining sofa backrests, full-recline lounge chairs and storage furniture.

Info: Visit Jab Anstoetz Interiors at 01-01 Thong Teck Building, 15 Scotts Road. Call 6235-8155, e-mail info@p5.com.sg or go to p5.com.sg

