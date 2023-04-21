From saving the world to being saved: Chris Evans enjoyed playing ‘damsel in distress’ in Ghosted

NEW YORK – Though he is best known as Marvel superhero Captain America, Chris Evans has taken on the role of the sidekick in the new movie Ghosted, playing a man unwittingly pulled into the adventures of his Central Intelligence Agency agent girlfriend, portrayed by Ana de Armas.

For the Cuban-Spanish actress, the reversal of traditional gender norms in the film, which premieres on Apple+ on Friday, is “just cool”.

“It is important because there’s this expectation of... always the man (being) the one who (carries) an action film,” the 34-year-old said at Ghosted’s premiere on Tuesday evening in New York.

But in this action-romantic comedy mash-up directed by English film-maker Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman, 2019), it is not only the men who can be “bada**,” she says.

The pair previously worked together on the murder mystery film Knives Out (2019).

Evans’ slightly awkward Cole feels put out and confused when he is met with radio silence – or “ghosted” – after his successful first date with the mysterious Sadie. But he soon learns it is not personal – she is just too busy being a CIA agent to fall in love.

“It’s nice to play a damsel in distress. It’s nice to be someone who needs to be saved,” added the 41-year-old American actor, who has spent the last decade as a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers. AFP

