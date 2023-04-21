From saving the world to being saved: Chris Evans enjoyed playing ‘damsel in distress’ in Ghosted

NEW YORK – Though he is best known as Marvel superhero Captain America, Chris Evans has taken on the role of the sidekick in the new movie Ghosted, playing a man unwittingly pulled into the adventures of his Central Intelligence Agency agent girlfriend, portrayed by Ana de Armas.

For the Cuban-Spanish actress, the reversal of traditional gender norms in the film, which premieres on Apple+ on Friday, is “just cool”.

“It is important because there’s this expectation of... always the man (being) the one who (carries) an action film,” the 34-year-old said at Ghosted’s premiere on Tuesday evening in New York.

But in this action-romantic comedy mash-up directed by English film-maker Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman, 2019), it is not only the men who can be “bada**,” she says.

The pair previously worked together on the murder mystery film Knives Out (2019).