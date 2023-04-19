At The Movies: Horror flick Evil Dead Rise, sports biopic Rebound shoot and score

Evil Dead Rise (R21)

97 minutes, opens on Thursday

4 stars

The story: An earthquake uncovers a book buried beneath a Los Angeles apartment building. Yes, that book – the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis grimoire – which will doom a young family by summoning anew demon spirits for a fifth Evil Dead film.

There are technically three editions of the aforementioned Book of the Dead.

Series creator and American film-maker Sam Raimi introduced the first for his Evil Dead cult classic horror trilogy (1981 to 1992); Uruguayan director Fede Alvarez’s 2013 Evil Dead tapped the second; and the third exhumed in Evil Dead Rise is brought home by curious teen Danny (Morgan Davies).

Really kiddo, does the book’s human skin binding not give you pause?

The Deadites take quick possession of mum (Alyssa Sutherland), turning her into a rabid rotting zombie. She will savage every mortal.

Fighting for survival over one long night – while trapped with her inside the high-rise that has no electricity following the earthquake – are Danny, tough middle daughter Bridget (Gabrielle Echols), little Kassie (Nell Fisher) and mum’s estranged rocker sister Aunt Beth (Lily Sullivan).