Top Tipples: Made-in-Singapore whisky, boozy mooncake gift sets and new champagne releases

Brass Lion Distillery’s made-in-Singapore whisky

Local distillery Brass Lion is finally launching its whisky, which has been ageing in a former bourbon cask at the distillery’s Alexandra Terrace location since September 2019.

The barley used in the base spirit is from Singaporean craft brewery The General Brewing Co.

Some 357 bottles of Brass Lion Single Malt Whisky ($328), with 48 per cent alcohol by volume, are available from this first bottling, with notes of wood-kissed vanilla and dried apricot on the nose, and honey, marzipan and nutmeg on the palate.