Top Tipples: Made-in-Singapore whisky, boozy mooncake gift sets and new champagne releases

Brass Lion Distillery’s made-in-Singapore whisky
Local distillery Brass Lion is finally launching its whisky, which has been ageing in a former bourbon cask at the distillery’s Alexandra Terrace location since September 2019.
The barley used in the base spirit is from Singaporean craft brewery The General Brewing Co.
Some 357 bottles of Brass Lion Single Malt Whisky ($328), with 48 per cent alcohol by volume, are available from this first bottling, with notes of wood-kissed vanilla and dried apricot on the nose, and honey, marzipan and nutmeg on the palate.
Another 70 bottles will bottle the liquid at Cask Strength ($468) of 65 per cent alcohol by volume for those who want to sample this made-in-Singapore tipple straight from the barrel.
Brass Lion notes that Singapore’s tropical climate has sped up the ageing process, resulting in a full-bodied, mature whisky compared with whiskies aged in temperate environments for a similar period of time.
To commemorate the launch, Brass Lion is hosting a limited-time pop-up event, where it claims visitors will have a “guaranteed chance” to get a bottle. A limited number of bottles will be available for online purchase each day.
Info: Go to str.sg/iTNA
Boozy mooncake gift sets
There is no shortage of elaborate mooncakes to choose from this Mid-Autumn Festival season.
But if you want to level up your mooncake-gifting game, here are some limited-edition options from top cocktail bars and alcohol brands.
Roku Gin has partnered Manhattan Bar and Summer Palace, both at Conrad Singapore Orchard, to offer eight gin-filled mini mooncakes, a bottled gin cocktail and two sake cups in an elaborate Manhattan x Roku Gin luxury box ($398).
The bespoke cocktail, Purple Moon, features the Japanese-made gin alongside banana wine, sweet potato and hazelnut. Each mooncake has a gin-infused chocolate core.
Shangri-La Singapore has teamed up with the award-winning Origin Bar, located in the hotel’s lobby, to package eight snowskin mooncakes with a 180ml golden flask filled with a Negroni cocktail ($135). Four of the mooncakes are Negroni-flavoured, with campari, vermouth and orange peel alongside dark chocolate and white lotus paste.
For the whisky lover, Glenfiddich’s returning mooncake and whisky set should hit the spot. The two large mooncakes in its set – each with a duo of whisky-infused chocolate pralines – come with a bottle of Glenfiddich 15 Year Old ($159).
Info: Order Summer Palace’s Manhattan x Roku Gin luxury box at summerpalace.oddle.me; Shangri-La Singapore’s Origin Bar Cocktail Snowskin Mooncakes Gift Set at str.sg/iTNd and Glenfiddich’s mooncakes and whisky set at str.sg/iTNP
Krug’s Grande Cuvee 171st Edition and Rose 27th Edition
Krug’s annual releases are a much-anticipated part of the champagne calendar.
For 2023, the French champagne house has unveiled its Grande Cuvee 171st Edition ($408) and Rose 27th Edition ($598).
The Grande Cuvee 171st Edition carries floral and citrus notes on the nose, and makes for a gentle sip on the palate, while the Rose 27th Edition, with its aromas of rose hips and salty cured ham, makes for a long, honeyed finish on the tongue.
To mark the brand’s annual releases, Krug Ambassades – an exclusive group of venues around the world where consumers can enjoy a glass or bottle of Krug champagne – puts together limited-time dishes every year that showcase a special ingredient chosen by the brand.
Catch desserts created at fine-dining restaurants Jaan at Swissotel The Stamford and Hashida in Amoy Street in homage to this year’s chosen ingredient of lemon.
Hashida (hashida.sg) is offering its lemon and eggplant tiramisu until Oct 1, while Jaan (jaan.sg) is serving Lemon Eton Mess until Oct 18.
Order a glass of Krug Grande Cuvee 171st Edition at $72++ and $75++ respectively to enjoy each restaurant’s pairing, and to receive a copy of The Zest Is Yet To Come book, which collects lemon recipes from Krug Ambassade chefs worldwide.
Info: Buy the Grande Cuvee 171st Edition and Rose 27th Edition at shop.themoomba.com