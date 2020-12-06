ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

For a dazzling gastronomic festive experience

Make merry this Christmas with M Hotel! Whether you celebrate at home or indulge in a buffet at the hotel, there is something for everyone!

From 1 to 25 December, M Hotel is offering a wide selection of festive must-haves and handcrafted confectionaries for takeaway. Spoil your loved ones with their Signature Jumbo Chicken Pie (4-6 persons, $38), Classic Cottage Beef Pie (4-6 persons, $40) or their homely Bacon & Spinach Quiche (4-6 persons, $36). Impress your dinner guests with Christmas classics like the Traditional Roast Turkey (4kg, $118) or Honey-baked Ham (2kg, $86). End off your meal on a sweet note with their Rum and Raisin Chocolate Log Cake (1kg, $62), Chocolate Truffle with Caramelised Walnut Log Cake (1kg, $58) or something delectably local like the Durian King Cream Puffs (4pcs, $20). For every $100 spent, you stand a chance to win a 1 night’s stay in the Weekend M Suite worth $850! Also, receive a complimentary pack of Tiger Crystal beer (4 bottles) for every turkey purchased!

For a unique gastronomic experience, meet at Café 2000 for a Seafood and Meatilicious Buffet Feast with seafood-on-ice favourites Tiger Prawn, Black Mussel and a complimentary starter of ½ Boston Lobster with tangy cocktail sauce. Santa saw to it that we are also serving an abundance of Christmas offerings such as Roast Apricot Honey Mustard-glazed Turkey, Honey Baked Ham, Prime Rib Roast and Cajun Lamb. Savour festive desserts like the Christmas Plum Pudding, log cakes, stollen and more!

Reserve your spot on 24th, 25th, 31st December and 1st January 2021. At $52 per adult, the lunch buffet includes a glass of prosecco and at dinner time, guests can sip on two complimentary glasses of prosecco and enjoy a Lobster Seafood Platter on top of all the amazing food mentioned above at just $70! Every $200 spent on a festive meal reservation will also stand a chance to win an M Suite Stay!

Call 6500 6112 or email cafe2000.mhs@millenniumhotels.com to Quote “SPH Rewards” when you call to reserve or order and enjoy 20% off from 6 to 31 December. Prices stated are subject to 10% service charge and 7% GST. M Hotel is just a 5 minutes walk from Tanjong Pagar MRT Station.

A Nutcracker Christmas at Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES

Discover the nutcracker and the whimsical realms of Christmas at Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES this festive season, where you can find an impressive lineup of workshops, retail and food and beverage specials, together with exclusive deals for SPH subscribers.

Immerse in a full stage experience with a wide range of performing arts workshops available at the iconic Capitol Theatre, as well as crafts and lifestyle workshops with an exclusive 10% discount off for SPH subscribers from now till 25 Dec 2020. There are even culinary workshops conducted by chefs of The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore.

Head over to Arcade@The Capitol Kempinski for some hearty feasting from now till 30 December 2020, where SPH subscribers are entitled to 10% discount off festive lunch menus at Frieda, La Scala, El Teatro and Berthold Breakfast Club. At the hotel, enjoy the same promotion at 15 Stamford (including breakfast menus) and the Lobby Lounge (Festive High Tea) by simply flashing your SPH Rewards card. In addition, SPH subscribers may enjoy 18% discount off the hotel’s festive takeaway offerings (online and on-site) from now till 15 December 2020. Promo codes can be found in the SPH Rewards app.

SPH subscribers stand to redeem a $5 Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES voucher when they spend a minimum of $80 (instead of $100), and may simply flash their SPH Rewards e-card to enjoy twice the joy with double the freebies and lucky draw chances for every $50 spent.

Visit the online Christmas portal today at https://christmas.capitolsingapore.com/.

All promotions stated are not applicable with other promotions. Terms and conditions apply.

