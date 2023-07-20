Singapore’s largest craft beer festival

Raise a pint to Singapore’s leading brewery Brewlander as it hosts Brewnanza Fest from Aug 3 to 6 featuring over 100 unique brews from local and international breweries.

“I’m humbled by how Brewlander started as Singapore’s first gypsy brewer, and am proud we have grown to become the largest craft-brewing facility in South-east Asia,” says Mr John Wei, founder, brewer and yeast whisperer at Brewlander. “Six years on, our goal remains the same – to expand people’s mindsets and appreciation of Singapore beer and champion local craft brewing.”

Created out of a passion to see regional beer lovers come together to experience new flavours and connect, the inaugural festival will offer never-seen-before brews by overseas breweries as well as new beers crafted specially for the festival.

For the first time in Singapore, DD4D of Japan, renowned UK craft brewery Cloudwater and Trillium Brewing from the US will join other well-known breweries at the festival. You will get to taste limited-edition beers such as 58 Shades of Red by Brewlander, Lock Cha Beer by Heroes Beer Co (Hong Kong), Sourpocalypse by Brewlander and Vault City Brewing Co. (Scotland), as well as Ridgelander IPA which is a product of another collaboration by Brewlander and Rocky Ridge Brewing Co. (Australia).

Expect a chugging good time over quality craft beers and delicious food by renowned restaurants. These include The Kongsee, a Mod-Sin izakaya concept helmed by chef-partner Willin Low, Shake Shack and Jaguarita, which serves Mexican-inspired comfort food. The festival will also feature live music performances, masterclasses and special experiences.

