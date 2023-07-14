Mealworm margaritas, jellyfish martinis at new eco-conscious bar Fura

SINGAPORE – Mealworm margaritas, jellyfish martinis, kelp ice-cream and black garlic “caviar” are just some of the eye-catching items on the menu of Fura, a new bar in Amoy Street.

Set to open on Aug 1, the bar is a venture by chef Christina Rasmussen and bartender Sasha Wijidessa. Chef Rasmussen, 28, previously worked at the three-Michelin-starred Copenhagen restaurant Noma, while Ms Wijidessa, 27, honed her drinks craft at the now-closed Operation Dagger in Ann Siang Hill before moving to Copenhagen to work with Danish distillery Empirical Spirits.

Fura marks the duo’s first full-scale venture together, and follows the success of their pop-up bar Mallow from March to December 2022. Located at InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay, Mallow was a temporary pocket bar that served a plant-based, eco-conscious menu that used ingredients grown or foraged locally.

“Mallow’s menu was very reflective of us. It gave us the chance to meet like-minded people who were drawn to the same things we were and, in the process, to refine the concept for what would become Fura,” says Ms Wijidessa, who still oversees the commercial side of Empirical’s Asia-Pacific operations.

A purely plant-based menu worked for the ephemeral set-up of Mallow, but Fura aims to do something different, says chef Rasmussen, who is of Danish, Swedish, Norwegian and American heritage.

“Even between me and Sasha – I am fully vegan for my own reasons, but Sasha is not, and that works well for us. Rather than having a few people going vegan, we are more interested in getting more people to adopt small practices that don’t feel like big sacrifices, more like a manageable lifestyle choice.”

With Fura, the pair – who met in Copenhagen in 2019, before moving to Singapore together in January 2022 – have chosen to showcase ingredients that are either abundant or in excess, such as locusts and jellyfish.

“Rising sea temperatures have caused jellyfish to proliferate in the ocean, making them almost an invasive pest in the water. So right now, we will find ways to use jellyfish and make it delicious. But maybe 10 years down the road, if everybody has picked up eating jellyfish and there’s more balance in the ocean ecosystem – we can move on and see what other ingredient is in excess, and use that instead,” says Ms Wijidessa, who is Singaporean.

For Fura, she has concocted a jellyfish martini, blending a jellyfish-infused gin with spirulina vermouth. Meanwhile, chef Rasmussen has used another pest – the locust – to create a variation of garum, a fermented fish sauce that dates back to ancient Phoenician and Byzantine cuisines.