From roti jala to tau kwa pau: Can you help save these much-loved hawker fare from disappearing?

As part of its ongoing efforts to preserve hawker heritage, provider of green energy solutions and sole supplier of piped gas City Energy will hold the 13th edition of its popular City Hawker Food Hunt, from now until Sept 15, 2023. Members of the public are encouraged to suggest hawker food items that were once prevalent at hawker centres but are now becoming harder to find. Popular hawker stalls that sell these cherished dishes will receive a certificate and a trophy.

Says editor of Shin Min Daily News Choo Chee Wee: “Singaporeans need to support the country's hawker culture with their actions, to keep it alive, flourishing, and established as a mainstay of Singapore's unique identity."

Additionally, they can vote for their favourite hawker food by selecting from a curated list of eight popular dishes, namely laksa, chicken rice, nasi lemak, Hokkien mee, Indian rojak, char kway teow, biryani and mee rebus; and their favourite hawker stall selling any of these dishes.

Mr Perry Ong, chief executive officer of City Energy, says: “Singapore’s hawker food is a cultural icon that brings us together, reminding us of our shared heritage. As such, City Energy wants to shine a spotlight on them and preserve this important heritage. This Food Hunt is yet another way for all of us at City Energy to show appreciation for our hawkers and to help raise the standards of hawker food.”



Mr Tan hopes that Singaporeans, especially the younger generation, can be more open-minded about trying the different types of traditional food, lest more get lost with time.

“Next time you visit a hawker centre, try to be more adventurous. Don’t just go for the stalls with the long queues. Talk to the older hawkers and find out their stories. Support their work in feeding our community,” he says.

Disappearing delicacies