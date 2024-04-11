From different terroirs to your glass: New single cru collection offers a cognac for everyone

In the last decade, whisky appreciation in Singapore has taken off in a big way. Walk into any shopping mall of note and one will find a dedicated whisky retail outlet. Upscale hotels boast luxurious whisky lounges, while the city’s dining enclaves are dotted with intimate whisky dens. And there is no shortage of whisky-tasting events, masterclasses and festivals throughout the year.

Cognac appreciation, on the other hand, is a bit more of a niche activity. But for an esteemed cognac maker like Martell, the local market’s receptiveness represents a golden opportunity to introduce a product that takes a leaf from its Scotch cousins. After all, cognacs are every bit as complex, elegant and nuanced on the palate as whiskies, if not more so.

Both spirits also capture the essence of their terroir, or natural environment, and the craftsmanship of their makers, rendering the stories and legends of how cognacs are produced just as rich and vibrant as that of whiskies.

While single malts are made exclusively from malted barley and distilled in pot stills at a single distillery, Martell’s single crus are made using eaux-de-vie (French for “waters of life”, referring to the clear, colourless brandy produced by the distillation of fruit) from some of the key terroirs in France’s Cognac region.

Each of these regions – Fins Bois, Petite Champagne, Borderies and Grande Champagne – express unique tastes and characteristics, thanks to the differences in soil types, climate, exposure to the elements and quality of grapes.

