From different terroirs to your glass: New single cru collection offers a cognac for everyone

In the last decade, whisky appreciation in Singapore has taken off in a big way. Walk into any shopping mall of note and one will find a dedicated whisky retail outlet. Upscale hotels boast luxurious whisky lounges, while the city’s dining enclaves are dotted with intimate whisky dens. And there is no shortage of whisky-tasting events, masterclasses and festivals throughout the year.
Cognac appreciation, on the other hand, is a bit more of a niche activity. But for an esteemed cognac maker like Martell, the local market’s receptiveness represents a golden opportunity to introduce a product that takes a leaf from its Scotch cousins. After all, cognacs are every bit as complex, elegant and nuanced on the palate as whiskies, if not more so.
Both spirits also capture the essence of their terroir, or natural environment, and the craftsmanship of their makers, rendering the stories and legends of how cognacs are produced just as rich and vibrant as that of whiskies.
While single malts are made exclusively from malted barley and distilled in pot stills at a single distillery, Martell’s single crus are made using eaux-de-vie (French for “waters of life”, referring to the clear, colourless brandy produced by the distillation of fruit) from some of the key terroirs in France’s Cognac region.
Each of these regions – Fins Bois, Petite Champagne, Borderies and Grande Champagne – express unique tastes and characteristics, thanks to the differences in soil types, climate, exposure to the elements and quality of grapes.
By singling out each terroir and presenting them individually, Martell is reinventing the way cognacs are savoured, going back to the fundamentals of cognac production.
How do you drink cognac?
Much like whisky, you can drink cognac neat, with ice or diluted with a little water. Martell’s Single Cru collection is consolidated into three editions to appeal to a broad spectrum of curious palates, from those starting on their cognac journey, to connoisseurs who are keen to level up their appreciation of the spirit.
The Discovery Edition: An introduction to Martell’s Single Cru
This first edition serves as a perfect initiation to the collection, allowing novices and enthusiasts to discover the main crus of the Cognac region, as well as the aromas and tastes associated with each one.
Here, Martell’s Cellar Master Christophe Valtaud crafted three cognacs: The Martell Single Cru Fins Bois, Martell Single Cru Petite Champagne and Martell Single Cru Borderies. Those who appreciate lushness and vibrancy will lean towards Fins Bois, with its juicy, fragrant fruit notes.
Those keen on spicy, intense notes with nutty undertones are more likely to gravitate towards Petite Champagne. Rounding out this exotic trio, Borderies tantalises those with a penchant for sweet fruit flavours, with just a subtle hint of florals.
The Aged Edition: For advanced aficionados
The second edition is aimed at more advanced drinkers, with two aged expressions: Grande Champagne XO and Borderies XXO. Mr Valtaud’s intention here is to showcase the richness of eaux-de-vie derived from these terroirs, which house founder Jean Martell himself identified as prestigious in the 18th century, as well as how ageing evolves their character.
Despite originating from different cultures and ingredients, the maturation process in both whisky and cognac production have a profound impact on the final creation. Oak barrels impart vanilla, caramel and toasty notes, while the spirit's slow oxidation through the porous wood introduces subtle, nuanced layers.
This exchange is not merely additive; it is transformative, with the spirit and wood compounds mingling to create entirely new flavours that were not present in the fresh distillate. Produced in small batches, the Grande Champagne XO and Borderies XXO will be presented in numbered bottles to underscore their exclusivity.
The Vintage Edition: Designed for the connoisseur
The third and highest edition is created with the connoisseur in mind. Mr Valtaud zeroes in not only on a specific vineyard, but also a specific year of harvest: The 1999 Borderies eaux-de-vie from the Gallienne estate, which is the emblematic vineyard of the Martell family.
Interestingly, 1999 was a particularly challenging year climatically, with a lower volume of grapes at harvest. However, this merely adds to the rarity and allure of the yield, which, after distillation in February 2000, was immediately transferred to oak barrels to slumber for the next 23 years.
Naturally, this vintage edition of the Martell Single Cru collection has now attained its aromatic plenitude, and will be offered in limited and numbered bottles as a sign of its uniqueness and extreme scarcity.
The allure of such limited editions lies in their ability to offer something beyond the ordinary – a blend of rarity, craftsmanship, history and exceptional sensory experiences. For collectors, these bottles are artefacts of time and artistry, offering a unique window into the soul of the distillery and the spirit itself.
For those who have traversed the whisky trail, the Martell Single Cru collection presents a new path to explore. Just as single malt whisky enthusiasts revel in the discovery of new distilleries and expressions, the new collection is an invitation to deepen one's appreciation for fine spirits, understanding the intricate dance between terroir, time and craftsmanship.
The Discovery Edition is priced at $200 each and the Aged Edition starts from $460. Both are available now at select retail stores and outlets.
The Vintage Edition (in limited quantities) is priced at $3,000 and will be available from May 2024 at select retail stores and Le Cercle.
The entire Martell Single Cru collection is also available at Le Cercle by Pernod Ricard for its Le Cercle members.
