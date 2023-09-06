Five pit stops to make this F1 season

SINGAPORE – Do not be just a spectator in the stands this Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix season. With the world’s largest racing event coming to the island on Sept 17, here is a list of five things you can do to rev your engine and get the adrenaline flowing.
1. Go-kart at HyperDrive
Get your blood pumping at HyperDrive, Asia’s first indoor gamified electric go-kart circuit. Those wanting to immerse themselves in the world of racing need not look further than HyperDrive’s adrenaline-fuelling 308m racetrack with 14 tight turns and three levels of asphalt.
Till Sunday, racing enthusiasts from the age of 18 can race to clock their fastest laps at the go-kart track at The Palawan @ Sentosa.
The eight fastest racers will go head-to-head in a final showdown next Wednesday, with the champion walking away with a tour of the Red Bull Racing Garage between Sept 15 and 17. Runners-up will snag Red Bull Racing merchandise.
Where: HyperDrive, The Palawan @ Sentosa, 54 Palawan Beach Walk
When: Weekdays, 12.30 to 9pm; weekends, 10am to 9pm
Admission: From $35
Info: str.sg/iTib
2. Ride the Singapore Grand Prix truck
The Singapore Grand Prix truck has been a yearly fixture for the Formula One season since 2016. Fans can visit the truck as it makes pit stops around the island.
It features a simulation racing experience for enthusiasts to follow in the footsteps of F1 racers who are also fans of simulation racing, such as Max Verstappen, James Robert Baldwin and Jann Mardenborough.
From racing-themed games and pop-up festivals to behind-the-scenes tours of the street circuit and educational talks, there is something for everyone.
Where and when: Canberra Plaza, Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 10pm; Buangkok Square, Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 5pm; Plaza Singapura, Tuesday and next Wednesday, noon to 6pm; Palawan Green @ Sentosa, Sept 14 to 17, 5 to 11pm
Admission: Free
Info: str.sg/iTiz
3. Gear up with merchandise from KrisShop
KrisShop, Singapore Airlines’ flagship travel retailer, has a wide range of merchandise for racing enthusiasts in 2023.
T-shirts in the iconic colours of renowned auto racing teams such as Scuderia Ferrari, Mercedes-AMG Petronas and Oracle Red Bull Racing are available at KrisShop’s online store. It also has glow-in-the-dark keychains and caps, and acrylic display stands featuring landmarks along the Singapore circuit.
Info: str.sg/iTiH
4. Celebrate at four precinct parties
The Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS) festival is back for its 14th edition, revving up more excitement and festivities across the island from Friday to Sept 17. There will be precinct parties in Orchard Road, Clarke Quay, Kampong Gelam and Sentosa.
Sports-car lovers can get up close and personal with the Alpine A110 at the Motor Showcase: Alpine x Amos Ananda Sports Car Display at Wisma Atria.
The Orchard Pit Stops: GPSS Lifestyle Bazaar in Orchard Road will feature stalls selling artisanal products in an eclectic festival atmosphere and a photo opportunity at every turn.
Over in Clarke Quay, racing fans can catch their favourite drivers such as Nico Hulkenberg, Pietro Fittipaldi and Brad Benavides race against top local simulation racing drivers in the Teleios Racing Simulators.
To round off the night, rock on with live music performances by local and international acts at Music Matters Live featuring artistes such as Nathan Hartono and Benjamin Kheng.
Kampong Gelam is the perfect site for GPSS’ daily showcase of multicultural performances in homage to the location’s colourful heritage. Foodies can delight in a mouthwatering menu of local and international cuisines at the GPSS Food Park.
On top of that, motorheads can celebrate automotive glory with a nostalgic parade of cars displayed at Sentosa Cove. They can fuel up on fusion cuisines and local delights on offer from more than 20 gourmet booths with alfresco beachside seating.
Where: Orchard Road, Clarke Quay, Kampong Gelam and Sentosa
When: Friday to Sept 17, various timings
Admission: Free
Info: str.sg/iTij
5. Daytime race blitzing, nighttime party glitzing
Singapore’s nightclubs will be in turbo drive leading up to the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix final on Sept 17.
Marquee Singapore’s main events on Sept 15 and 16 headlined by Dutch DJ Hardwell and Norwegian DJ Alan Walker respectively may have sold out, but you can still get tickets for Zouk’s Experience The G-force: GPSS Race Weekend shows.
The celebrations – featuring Singaporean DJ Wukong, Hong Kong music collective Yeti Out and DJs Riva Starr and Dunmore Brothers from Defected Records – will be on from Sept 14 to 16.
Where: Zouk, 3C River Valley Road
When: Sept 14 to 16, from 10pm
Admission: From $25
Info: str.sg/iTiy