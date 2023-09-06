Five pit stops to make this F1 season

Get your blood pumping at HyperDrive, Asia’s first indoor gamified electric go-kart circuit. Those wanting to immerse themselves in the world of racing need not look further than HyperDrive’s adrenaline-fuelling 308m racetrack with 14 tight turns and three levels of asphalt.

Till Sunday, racing enthusiasts from the age of 18 can race to clock their fastest laps at the go-kart track at The Palawan @ Sentosa.

The eight fastest racers will go head-to-head in a final showdown next Wednesday, with the champion walking away with a tour of the Red Bull Racing Garage between Sept 15 and 17. Runners-up will snag Red Bull Racing merchandise.

Where: HyperDrive, The Palawan @ Sentosa, 54 Palawan Beach Walk

When: Weekdays, 12.30 to 9pm; weekends, 10am to 9pm

Admission: From $35

Info: str.sg/iTib

2. Ride the Singapore Grand Prix truck